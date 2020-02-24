wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 2.23.20: Rhea Ripley Takes on Chelsea Green, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday featuring Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women’s Championship and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest
* Bianca Belair defeated Lacey Lane
* Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez
* Dakota Kai & Raquel González defeated Mia Yim & Tegan Nox
* NXT North American Championship: Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee (c) by DQ after Dominik Dijakovic interfered.
#NXTStPaul @FinnBalor vs. @RealKeithLee !!!!! pic.twitter.com/9GM7WeigMA
— Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins) February 24, 2020
* Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes
Well I’ll be damn #NXTStPaul @KUSHIDA_0904 is wearing @MrWarrenHayes favorite hat during this match against Cameron Grimes pic.twitter.com/Afu3rtLb94
— Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins) February 24, 2020
* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Chelsea Green
#NXTStPaul @RheaRipley_WWE hits the riptide on @ImChelseaGreen to get the win. 1-2-3. Welcome to Minnesota Rhea! pic.twitter.com/9To2xptSKf
— Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins) February 24, 2020
* BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne), Velveteen Dream, & Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Adam Cole).
The new undisputed era? #NXTStPaul @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/PjLVchpi2s
— Danny B (@Dannosaurusrexx) February 24, 2020
