WWE NXT Live Results 2.23.20: Rhea Ripley Takes on Chelsea Green, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday featuring Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women’s Championship and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest

* Bianca Belair defeated Lacey Lane

* Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez

* Dakota Kai & Raquel González defeated Mia Yim & Tegan Nox

* NXT North American Championship: Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee (c) by DQ after Dominik Dijakovic interfered.

* Kushida defeated Cameron Grimes

Well I’ll be damn #NXTStPaul @KUSHIDA_0904 is wearing @MrWarrenHayes favorite hat during this match against Cameron Grimes pic.twitter.com/Afu3rtLb94 — Rob Wilkins (@robwilkins) February 24, 2020

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Chelsea Green

* BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne), Velveteen Dream, & Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Adam Cole).