wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 2.7.25: Roxanne Perez Teams With Cora Jade, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Lakewood, Florida on Friday and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jazmyn Nyx
* Saquon Shugars defeated Drake Morreau
* Adriana Rizzo defeated Arianna Grace
* Kelani Jordan defeated Jaida Parker
* Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs defeated Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Jacey Jayne defeated Thea Hail
* Oba Femi was interrupted by Anthony Luke and powerbombed him.
* Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino defeated Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance
* Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah
* Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez defeated Zaria & Sol Ruca
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley defeated Wren Sinclair
Of course, I had to take pics of @Steph_Vaquer!#NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/DidpgpAxQw
— Zach Fuhrman (@ZachFuhrman) February 8, 2025
#NXTLakeland @FallonHenleyWWE doesn't get to leave without a warning: @Steph_Vaquer is coming for that title! pic.twitter.com/pQPrFBbPTW
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 8, 2025