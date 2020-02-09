wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 2.8.20: Rhea Ripley Faces Bianca Belair, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night, featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair and more. The results are below per PWInsider:
* Angel Garza def. Austin Theory.
I kissed @austintheory1 on the cheek. In front of my boyfriend. It's our anniversary. Oh my God. I'm so sorry not sorry #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/WwseSQCApu
— Sheila Antonio (@sajcfan) February 9, 2020
* Candice LaRae and Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai.
Saw my favorite woman's wrestler live tonight, @TeganNoxWWE_ at #NXTLasVegas ✔ my bucketlist pic.twitter.com/r4KYB0CQlD
— [email protected](h●$PH (@NachosPH) February 9, 2020
* Damien Priest def. Babatunde.
* NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes
BASK IN HIS GLORY!!
-Cameron Grimes vs Keith Lee#NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/wROwN2roYm
— SportsFYI (@SportsFYI) February 9, 2020
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin pinned Kushida. Shane Thorne attacked Kushida after.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair.
* Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa def. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. Riddle pinned O’Reilly for the win. Velveteen Dream came out after the match and made the save for the babyfaces.
Face team holding all the gold? #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ulvC8rOjdX
— Screwball Cassidy (@ScrewballSq) February 9, 2020
D-R-E-A-M. #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ouSEAN5SYw
— Reynolds (@IamReynolds2305) February 9, 2020
Just got back from #NXTLasVegas and it was everything I hoped my first show would be, aside from a few hecklers that I eventually moved away from. So surreal to finally see the men and women I see on my phone/ipad/TV in real life. Truly a night to remember. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/tJKIyxUX42
— Gemini (@ATGWrestling) February 9, 2020
