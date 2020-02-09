wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 2.8.20: Rhea Ripley Faces Bianca Belair, More

February 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley NXT WWE

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night, featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair and more. The results are below per PWInsider:

* Angel Garza def. Austin Theory.

* Candice LaRae and Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai.

* Damien Priest def. Babatunde.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin pinned Kushida. Shane Thorne attacked Kushida after.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair.

* Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa def. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. Riddle pinned O’Reilly for the win. Velveteen Dream came out after the match and made the save for the babyfaces.

