WWE NXT Live Results 2.8.20: Rhea Ripley Faces Bianca Belair, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night, featuring Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair and more. The results are below per PWInsider:

* Angel Garza def. Austin Theory.

I kissed @austintheory1 on the cheek. In front of my boyfriend. It's our anniversary. Oh my God. I'm so sorry not sorry #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/WwseSQCApu — Sheila Antonio (@sajcfan) February 9, 2020

* Candice LaRae and Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai.

* Damien Priest def. Babatunde.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes

BASK IN HIS GLORY!! -Cameron Grimes vs Keith Lee#NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/wROwN2roYm — SportsFYI (@SportsFYI) February 9, 2020

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin pinned Kushida. Shane Thorne attacked Kushida after.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair.

* Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa def. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. Riddle pinned O’Reilly for the win. Velveteen Dream came out after the match and made the save for the babyfaces.