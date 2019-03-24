wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 3.23.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Roderick Strong and Matt Riddle, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Saturday night. The results were, per F4W Online:
Estimated attendance: 400 people.
* Mansoor Al-Shehail (w/ Shadia Bseiso) defeated Brendan Vink (Elliot Sexton)
Vink tried to impress Bseiso throughout and got caught with a roll-up.
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Xia Li
Gonzalez won with a Clothesline From Hell.
* Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss) defeated Trevor Lee
The former Robbie E caused just enough of a distraction for Lee to get caught by Moss for his big slam.
* Mia Yim defeated Jessie Elaban
Yim hit Protect Ya Neck to win.
* NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders defeated The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)
The crowd loved this — these teams are great against each other. The Raiders were just too powerful for Fish & O’Reilly.
* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner defeated 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)
Barthel & Aichner won it with a Doomsday European uppercut.
* Shane Thorne defeated Albert Hardie Jr. (ACH)
Thorne won by submission.
* NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong and Matt Riddle in a triple threat match
The crowd was hot for this one, cheering all three wrestlers and doing a “This is awesome” chant late in the match.
Riddle had Strong in the Bromission while Dream was in the air for a Purple Rainmaker. That broke up the submission and allowed Dream to score the pin on Strong to retain.
