wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 3.29.24: Women’s Championship Match, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night, with an NXT Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Fort Pierce, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Arianna Grace won.
* Riley Osborne def. unnamed competitor
* Brinley Reece & Sol Ruca def. Stevie Turner & Blair Davenport
* Charlie Dempsey def. Dante Chen
* Lexis King def. Eddy Thorpe
* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Karmen Petrovic def. Lola Vice
* Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Luca Crusifino def. Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Scrypts
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Drake Morreaux
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria def. Arianna Grace
It's @BDavenportWWE and @StevieTurnerWWE time!! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/mEk9A8JPHq
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 29, 2024
The Family supporting @LucaCrusifino !#NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/3zdCaMeWyh
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 30, 2024
The arrival of the always ready @karmen_wwe !! #NXTFortPierce #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/uyLURP4Fu6
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Confirms Rumor Hulk Hogan Had Influence On Paul Wight Signing With WWE
- AEW Dynamite Drops Below 750,000 Viewers This Week, Draws Lowest Rating in Almost Four Years
- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Discusses Jey Uso Walking Away From The Bloodline
- Becky Lynch Explains Seth Rollins’ Reaction to the CM Punk Return at WWE Survivor Series