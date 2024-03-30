WWE NXT Live Results 3.29.24: Women’s Championship Match, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night, with an NXT Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Fort Pierce, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Arianna Grace won.

* Riley Osborne def. unnamed competitor

* Brinley Reece & Sol Ruca def. Stevie Turner & Blair Davenport

* Charlie Dempsey def. Dante Chen

* Lexis King def. Eddy Thorpe

* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah def. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Karmen Petrovic def. Lola Vice

* Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Luca Crusifino def. Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Scrypts

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Drake Morreaux

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria def. Arianna Grace