WWE NXT Live Results 3.30.18 – Kairi Sane Competes, Kassius Ohno Teams With Mark Andrews

– WWE held an NXT live event in St. Augustine, Florida on Friday night. Kairi Sane, Kassius Ohno and more competed at the show. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* War Machine defeated TM61.

* Buddy Murphy defeated Christopher Dijak.

* Dakota Kai and Jessie Elaban defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.

* Ricochet did a babyface in-ring promo.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Fabian Aichner.

* Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford after interference from Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti.

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves in just a few seconds. Zelina Vega came into the ring to play mind games with Black after the match.

* Kassius Ohno and Mark Andrews defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss. Cutler and Blake did a run-in after the match but The Street Profits took them out.