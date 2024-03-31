wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 3.30.24: Tamyra Mensah-Stock Debuts, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night featuring Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s debut match and more. You can see the full results from the Melbourne, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* NXT North American Title #1 Contendewr’s Battle Royal: Je’Von Evans wins
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Carlee Bright & Kendal Gray
* Drew Gulak def. Uriah Connors
* Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame & Kiana James
* Drake Morreaux def. an unnamed competitor
* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
* Joe Gacy def. Charlie Dempsey
* Tamyra Mensah-Stock def. Breanna Covington
* Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Je’Von Evans
#NXTMelbourne @WWEJeVonEvans showed a great deal of resilience in addition to his agility in his earned title shot, but it simply wasn't enough to seal the deal tonight. @Obaofwwe, still NXT North American Champion. pic.twitter.com/c11nwdbBro
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 31, 2024
#NXTMelbourne bears witness to the debut of the first female Olympic gold medalist in WWE: @MensahTamStock, victorious against BreAnna Covington. pic.twitter.com/PDZnwNUqfL
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 31, 2024
#NXTMelbourne @theahail_wwe might've been sizing @jacyjaynewwe up for that Kimura Lock, but lo and behold, it's @kianajames_wwe and @izzi_wwe poking their noses where they don't belong, putting the boots to Thea and forcing the DQ win. pic.twitter.com/vKJSPMd4TI
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 31, 2024