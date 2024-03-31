WWE NXT Live Results 3.30.24: Tamyra Mensah-Stock Debuts, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night featuring Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s debut match and more. You can see the full results from the Melbourne, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* NXT North American Title #1 Contendewr’s Battle Royal: Je’Von Evans wins

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Carlee Bright & Kendal Gray

* Drew Gulak def. Uriah Connors

* Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame & Kiana James

* Drake Morreaux def. an unnamed competitor

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Joe Gacy def. Charlie Dempsey

* Tamyra Mensah-Stock def. Breanna Covington

* Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Je’Von Evans

#NXTMelbourne @WWEJeVonEvans showed a great deal of resilience in addition to his agility in his earned title shot, but it simply wasn't enough to seal the deal tonight. @Obaofwwe, still NXT North American Champion. pic.twitter.com/c11nwdbBro — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 31, 2024

#NXTMelbourne bears witness to the debut of the first female Olympic gold medalist in WWE: @MensahTamStock, victorious against BreAnna Covington. pic.twitter.com/PDZnwNUqfL — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 31, 2024