WWE NXT Live Results 4.25.25: Women’s North American Title Match, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on Friday night with Sol Ruca defending the Women’s North American Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Wren Sinclair def. Lainey Reid
* Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill
* Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon
* Izzi Dame def. Karmen Petrovic
* Tavion Heights & Myles Borne def. OTM
* Thea Hail def. Bailey Humphrey
* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca def. Cora Jade
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura
#NXTDadeCity @WrenSinclairWWE opens the show in winning fashion over @lainey_wwe. pic.twitter.com/3Q5hJKPukw
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
#NXTDadeCity @CoraJadeWWE fancies herself the most deserving of opportunities in the Women's Division. @SolRucaWWE and @avawwe_ arrive to grant a Women's North American Championship match later tonight to a suddenly hesitant Cora. pic.twitter.com/RzC4YsZiJJ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
#NXTDadeCity OTM vs. NQCC pic.twitter.com/40KaMcKKih
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
