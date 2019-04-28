wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 4.26.19: Seth Rollins Appears, Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Davenport, Iowa on Friday featuring the previously-noted surprise appearance from Seth Rollins and more.
The #UniversalChampion @WWERollins made a surprise appearance in his HOMETOWN at #NXTDavenport! pic.twitter.com/KitjOudsHG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2019
Seth Freakin Rollins just showed up at #NXTDavenport! pic.twitter.com/oWCOVNVdWs
— Kurt Rauen (@KOrauen) April 27, 2019
Hey it's Seth Rollins!#NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/zoBCCX4DBs
— JB, Alumnus of CBI Finalist DePaul Blue Demons (@jbandersoncpa) April 27, 2019
* Riddick Moss def. Eric Bugenhagen.
We start with @metalHAGEN #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/bGXsFU59uk
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) April 27, 2019
Even after defeat, @metalHAGEN does an encore #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/Bsj69bFhBG
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) April 27, 2019
* Io Shirai & Rachel Evers def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.
Woman’s tag action #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/UrnyjUMJz9
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) April 27, 2019
Such a beautiful photo of my favourite wrestler and the next #WWENXT Women's Champion the #GeniusOfTheSky @shirai_io ❤️💙💜
#IoShirai #WWE #WeAreNXT #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/oZZIgWIica
— Amin Ajani (@AminAjani) April 27, 2019
Slow-mo QUEENS 👑💎😛#BorneNBoujee #TheHighers #NXTOmaha #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/YdoXtP2SLP
— VANESSA BORNE (@VanessaBorneWWE) April 26, 2019
A thing of beauty #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/An7lY0fNzI
— Ryan Rooney (@VivaLaRooney) April 27, 2019
* Jaxson Ryker def. Denzel DeJournette.
* Adam Cole def. Punishment Martinez.
* The Street Profits def. Kona Reeves & Shane Thorne.
Mama told us to fly.
We asked, “How high?”
She said, “There’s no ceilings baby.”
Flying to #NXTDavenport #StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/0Stt3ex0vP
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) April 26, 2019
* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim
* Tyler Breeze & Velveteen Dream def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/ Jaxson Ryker).
