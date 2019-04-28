WWE NXT Live Results 4.26.19: Seth Rollins Appears, Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Davenport, Iowa on Friday featuring the previously-noted surprise appearance from Seth Rollins and more.

Seth Freakin Rollins just showed up at #NXTDavenport! pic.twitter.com/oWCOVNVdWs — Kurt Rauen (@KOrauen) April 27, 2019

Hey it's Seth Rollins!#NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/zoBCCX4DBs — JB, Alumnus of CBI Finalist DePaul Blue Demons (@jbandersoncpa) April 27, 2019

* Riddick Moss def. Eric Bugenhagen.

* Io Shirai & Rachel Evers def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.

* Jaxson Ryker def. Denzel DeJournette.

* Adam Cole def. Punishment Martinez.

* The Street Profits def. Kona Reeves & Shane Thorne.

Mama told us to fly. We asked, “How high?” She said, “There’s no ceilings baby.” Flying to #NXTDavenport #StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/0Stt3ex0vP — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) April 26, 2019

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim

* Tyler Breeze & Velveteen Dream def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/ Jaxson Ryker).