WWE NXT Live Results 4.26.19: Seth Rollins Appears, Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim, More

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT live event in Davenport, Iowa on Friday featuring the previously-noted surprise appearance from Seth Rollins and more.

* Riddick Moss def. Eric Bugenhagen.

* Io Shirai & Rachel Evers def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.

* Jaxson Ryker def. Denzel DeJournette.

* Adam Cole def. Punishment Martinez.

* The Street Profits def. Kona Reeves & Shane Thorne.

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim

* Tyler Breeze & Velveteen Dream def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/ Jaxson Ryker).

