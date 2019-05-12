wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 5.11.19: Kushida in Action, More

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida NXT 5-1-12

– WWE held an NXT house show in St. Augustine, Florida on Saturday night, featuring Kushida and more. The results are below, per Fightful:

* Eric Bugenhagen def. Brendan Vink

* M.J. Jenkins def. Karen Q

* Jeet Rama def. Samuel Shaw

* Trevor Lee def. Denzel Dejournette

* Matt Riddle & Punishment Martinez def. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* KUSHIDA def. Shane Thorne

* Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler & Jessamyn Duke def. Io Shirai, Mia Yim & Candice LeRae

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading