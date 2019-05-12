wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.11.19: Kushida in Action, More
– WWE held an NXT house show in St. Augustine, Florida on Saturday night, featuring Kushida and more. The results are below, per Fightful:
* Eric Bugenhagen def. Brendan Vink
* M.J. Jenkins def. Karen Q
* Jeet Rama def. Samuel Shaw
* Trevor Lee def. Denzel Dejournette
* Matt Riddle & Punishment Martinez def. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner
* Albert Hardie Jr. def. Mansoor Al-Shehail
* KUSHIDA def. Shane Thorne
* Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler & Jessamyn Duke def. Io Shirai, Mia Yim & Candice LeRae
The dynamic @GoGoACH warms up prior to his match in #NXTSTAugustine! pic.twitter.com/7uOxVzPTTq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 12, 2019
Here we go #NXTStAugustine! pic.twitter.com/4HJ4pbuQy4
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) May 11, 2019
Thank you #NXTStAugustine 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/D0O5mlZ6Ri
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) May 12, 2019
Congrats to our Fan of the Night @ClockworkUsagi, who got to rock out with @metalHAGEN at #NXTStAugustine! pic.twitter.com/PpSdVA49AV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 12, 2019
Wondering what this is about #NXTSTAugustine pic.twitter.com/AG994sSfeM
— Jimmy Oxborough (@OxboroughJimmy) May 12, 2019
Is Tommy Hilfiger still a thing in 2019? @StokelyHathaway #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/SyVn8hRPcP
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) May 12, 2019
Main event time #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/fK4urlccuF
— J.H.Scramble (@JHScramble) May 12, 2019
M5 – @SuperKingofBros and @RealPunishment defeated @Marcel_B_WWE and @FabianAichner.
Last five minutes was TakeOver-worthy. #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/LXoOfDRBCP
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) May 12, 2019
Time for more singles action here #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/FqVK4KPilE
— Jimmy Oxborough (@OxboroughJimmy) May 12, 2019
#kushida #TimeSplitter time at #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/WZAUodonMy
— Chris McMillen (@cmcmillen1979) May 12, 2019
Let’s Bushido #Shinkengers #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/mrVIua6EE6
— Usagi Yuki (@ClockworkUsagi) May 12, 2019
