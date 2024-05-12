wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.11.24: Trick Williams Teams With Je’Von Evans, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night, and the results ate online. You can see the results below from the Gainesville, Florida show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Dante Chen def. Skyler Clinton
* Tatum Paxley def. Breanna Covington
* Josh Briggs def. Antoine Frazer
* Jakara Jackson def. Arianna Grace
* Javier Bernal def. Uriah Connors
* Chase U def. Gallus
* The D’Angelo Family def. BJ Ray, Vincent Winey, and an unnamed talent
* Lash Legend def. Thea Hail after Fallon Henley interfered
* Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans def. Oro Mensah & Noam Dar
I heard Moms Want Javi at #NXTGainesville. Thanks for believing in me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2O2ftA02im
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 12, 2024
finally getting to see CHASE U in person. i’m so happy 🥹 #NXTGainesville @AndreChaseWWE pic.twitter.com/ySgMyx0NAo
— Ny 💫 (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024
the d’angelo family is putting belt to ASS omg #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/b4HHnrED4C
— Ny 💫 (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024
the crowd literally ERUPTED for Trick Williams we’re having a great time with our NXT Champ rn 🥹💕 #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/G9hS5TNWKh
— Ny 💫 (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024