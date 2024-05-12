wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 5.11.24: Trick Williams Teams With Je’Von Evans, More

May 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Stand & Deliver Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night, and the results ate online. You can see the results below from the Gainesville, Florida show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Skyler Clinton

* Tatum Paxley def. Breanna Covington

* Josh Briggs def. Antoine Frazer

* Jakara Jackson def. Arianna Grace

* Javier Bernal def. Uriah Connors

* Chase U def. Gallus

* The D’Angelo Family def. BJ Ray, Vincent Winey, and an unnamed talent

* Lash Legend def. Thea Hail after Fallon Henley interfered

* Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans def. Oro Mensah & Noam Dar

