WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.19: Kilian Dain’s Return, Mia Yim, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night featuring Killian Dain’s return and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Eric Bugenhagen def. Nick Comoroto. Bugenhagen performed air guitar after the match.
* Jessie Elaban def. MJ Jenkins.
* Brendan Vink & Brennan Williams def. 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee).
* Killian Dain def. Jermaine Haley. Kassius Ohno attacked Dain after the match.
* Mansoor Al-Shehail def. Cezar Bononi.
* Garza Jr. def. Big Boa.
* Mia Yim def. Reina Gonzalez.
* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Albert Hardie Jr. & Humberto Carrillo.
Well done gentlemen. #NXTTampa #WWE @cezarbononi_wwe @KillianDain @ElliotSextonAUS @FLWrestlingFan pic.twitter.com/xBJ1F6PEeq
— James Curtis Mullins (@mullinscurtis) May 17, 2019
MAIN EVENT – @FabianAichner and @Marcel_B_WWE defeated @humberto_wwe and @GoGoACH #NXTTampa
Tonight was a super fun show!!!! Well worth the drive! pic.twitter.com/I2bwr3lQjo
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) May 17, 2019
A breathtaking display! Aerial prowess, precision kicks and brute strength in the #NXTTampa main event! @GoGoACH & Humberto Carrillo leaving it all onstage against @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/I9rbBX6TzG
— Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) May 17, 2019
M6 – @GarzaaJr pinned @Bigboawwe #NXTTampa
Garza Jr. is my favorite new talent in @WWENXT this year. pic.twitter.com/8SCiwp4Xpq
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) May 17, 2019
Preview of The King Of The Monsters tonight at #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/Tx2geKgOao
— Jonah Rock (@Jonah_Rock) May 17, 2019
