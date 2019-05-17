wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.19: Kilian Dain’s Return, Mia Yim, More

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night featuring Killian Dain’s return and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Eric Bugenhagen def. Nick Comoroto. Bugenhagen performed air guitar after the match.

* Jessie Elaban def. MJ Jenkins.

* Brendan Vink & Brennan Williams def. 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee).

* Killian Dain def. Jermaine Haley. Kassius Ohno attacked Dain after the match.

* Mansoor Al-Shehail def. Cezar Bononi.

* Garza Jr. def. Big Boa.

* Mia Yim def. Reina Gonzalez.

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Albert Hardie Jr. & Humberto Carrillo.

