WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.19: Kilian Dain’s Return, Mia Yim, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night featuring Killian Dain’s return and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Eric Bugenhagen def. Nick Comoroto. Bugenhagen performed air guitar after the match.

* Jessie Elaban def. MJ Jenkins.

* Brendan Vink & Brennan Williams def. 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee).

* Killian Dain def. Jermaine Haley. Kassius Ohno attacked Dain after the match.

* Mansoor Al-Shehail def. Cezar Bononi.

* Garza Jr. def. Big Boa.

* Mia Yim def. Reina Gonzalez.

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Albert Hardie Jr. & Humberto Carrillo.

A breathtaking display! Aerial prowess, precision kicks and brute strength in the #NXTTampa main event! @GoGoACH & Humberto Carrillo leaving it all onstage against @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/I9rbBX6TzG — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) May 17, 2019