WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.19: Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole, More

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteen Dream NXT 2-20-19

– WWE held an NXT live event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Thursday night featuring Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Street Profits def. Dan Matha & Riddick Moss.

* Kushida def. Drew Gulak.

* Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan.

* Io Shirai & Candice LeRae def. Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke.

* Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong.

* Punishment Martinez def. Keith Lee.

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Kacy Catanzaro.

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Adam Cole.

