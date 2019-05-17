wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.19: Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Thursday night featuring Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Street Profits def. Dan Matha & Riddick Moss.
* Kushida def. Drew Gulak.
* Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan.
* Io Shirai & Candice LeRae def. Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke.
* Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong.
* Punishment Martinez def. Keith Lee.
* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Kacy Catanzaro.
* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Adam Cole.
#NXTBethlehem @CandiceLeRae @shirai_io @jessamynduke @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/kTOTobuGLn
— Austin (@al15al15) May 17, 2019
Almost 90 years old, a Korean War Veteran and Uncle to @theBobbyFish —#UncleBill is undoubtedly UNDISPUTED! #NXTBethlehem pic.twitter.com/V2rEqUFkk4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 17, 2019
#NXTBethlehem pic.twitter.com/kEUuR0kO5a
— Hack The Movies (@HacktheMovies) May 17, 2019
#AndSTILL @VelveteenWWE #NXTBethlehem #3CTOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/WDQxb5cgVy
— 3 Count Thursday (@3CountThursday) May 17, 2019
Keith Lee & Punishment Martinez open up the second half of the show #NXTBethlehem #3CTOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/AdMUG1gukd
— 3 Count Thursday (@3CountThursday) May 17, 2019
@SuperKingofBros @WWENXT @WWE #kingofbros #NXTBethlehem @Loochyface pic.twitter.com/t7jBExgDiP
— Lisa Luciano (@Schneckvillemom) May 17, 2019
