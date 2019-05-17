WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.19: Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole, More

May 17, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held an NXT live event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Thursday night featuring Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Street Profits def. Dan Matha & Riddick Moss.

* Kushida def. Drew Gulak.

* Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan.

* Io Shirai & Candice LeRae def. Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke.

* Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong.

* Punishment Martinez def. Keith Lee.

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Kacy Catanzaro.

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Adam Cole.

Almost 90 years old, a Korean War Veteran and Uncle to @theBobbyFish —#UncleBill is undoubtedly UNDISPUTED! #NXTBethlehem pic.twitter.com/V2rEqUFkk4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 17, 2019