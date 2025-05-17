wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.16.25: Oba Femi Main Events, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on Friday featuring Oba Femi in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Lince Dorado def. Anthony Luke
* Chris Island def. BJ Ray
* Izzi Dame def. Arianna Grace
* Charlie Dempsey def. Edris Enofe
* Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons
* OTM def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors
* Karmen Petrovic def. Tyra Mae Steele
* Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill
* Zaria def. Jaida Parker
* Oba Femi def. Dante Chen
#NXTLakeland @sexybjray can't seem to believe he lost. I can. pic.twitter.com/LkNWY0pnR2
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 17, 2025
Mans is a cheater #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/n4Wqigy3OC
— mason white (grouchboy8) (@grouchboy8) May 17, 2025
❤️🔥 @karmen_wwe #NXTLakeland
(📷: Terrydphoto, IG) pic.twitter.com/vkL3DXvdkP
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) May 17, 2025
