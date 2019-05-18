WWE NXT Live Results 5.17.19: Velveteen Dream Takes on Matt Riddle and Adam Cole, More

May 18, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, headlined by a triple threat between Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle and Adam Cole. The results were, per Fightful:

* The Street Profits def. The Outliers (w/ Robert Strauss)

* Candice LaRae & Io Sharai def. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

* Punishment Martinez def. Keith Lee

* The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly ) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* Submission Match: Kushida def. Drew Gulak

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Championship: The Velveteen Dream (c) def. Matt Riddle and Adam Cole