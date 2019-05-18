wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.17.19: Velveteen Dream Takes on Matt Riddle and Adam Cole, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, headlined by a triple threat between Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle and Adam Cole. The results were, per Fightful:
* The Street Profits def. The Outliers (w/ Robert Strauss)
* Candice LaRae & Io Sharai def. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir
* Punishment Martinez def. Keith Lee
* The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly ) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
* Submission Match: Kushida def. Drew Gulak
* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Kacy Catanzaro
* NXT North American Championship: The Velveteen Dream (c) def. Matt Riddle and Adam Cole
#NXTPhilly was a really fun show pic.twitter.com/svmZ0q71Le
— Battlefront B🔘SS🎮 (@battlefrontboss) May 18, 2019
So happy to see @CandiceLeRae and @shirai_io fly around #NXTPhilly 💪🧁 pic.twitter.com/l8gfUHUf7E
— Matt McKnight (@McKnut_45) May 18, 2019
The finish to @SuperKingofBros vs @AdamColePro vs @VelveteenWWE included a top rope Panama Sunrise and a springboard Purple Rainmaker so
Needless to say
Holy hell#NXTPhilly pic.twitter.com/E1Vl03MJet
— max. (@PiggyCarnage) May 18, 2019
@DrewGulak ever the gentleman #NXTPhilly pic.twitter.com/bxobNu4xFK
— max. (@PiggyCarnage) May 18, 2019
I got to bask in his glory. @RealKeithLee #NXTPhilly pic.twitter.com/PWOhJZqScj
— Chris Beyers (@cbeyers1999) May 18, 2019
