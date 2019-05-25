WWE NXT Live Results 5.24.19: Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle Team Up, More

May 25, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held a NXT-branded live event in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday night featuring Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle teaming up in the main event and more. Highlights are below per F4W Online:

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Humberto Garza Jr.

* Aliyah & Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li & Karen Q

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss). Dan Matha interfered, which set up the next match.

* Tyler Breeze & Eric Bugenhagen defeated Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss)

This is the greatest team I’ve ever seen #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/TPzFlbN6K7 — Kirbz (@JokerMainKirbz) May 25, 2019

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves

* Kushida defeated Luke Menzies

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Jessie Elaban

* Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle defeated The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

I went home happy after this main event Thank you #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/y3Nelfcvpu — The Wandering Cutie (@WanderingMindSR) May 25, 2019

Here have some photos from the first half of the show #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/2PPiWU2XHu — The Wandering Cutie (@WanderingMindSR) May 25, 2019