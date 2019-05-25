wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.24.19: Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle Team Up, More
– WWE held a NXT-branded live event in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday night featuring Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle teaming up in the main event and more. Highlights are below per F4W Online:
* Humberto Carrillo defeated Humberto Garza Jr.
What a great opener#NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/ahaoJK9bmG
— The Wandering Cutie (@WanderingMindSR) May 24, 2019
* Aliyah & Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li & Karen Q
* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss). Dan Matha interfered, which set up the next match.
* Tyler Breeze & Eric Bugenhagen defeated Dan Matha & Riddick Moss (w/ Robert Strauss)
Dollar Dollar Bill y’all… Right @MmmGorgeous and @metalHAGEN ??? #Outliers #NXTMiami #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/lFIxtKwlYu
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) May 25, 2019
This is the greatest team I’ve ever seen #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/TPzFlbN6K7
— Kirbz (@JokerMainKirbz) May 25, 2019
BUGENHAGEN BOYZ #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/u9TE9pDjml
— Kirbz (@JokerMainKirbz) May 24, 2019
* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves
* Kushida defeated Luke Menzies
* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Jessie Elaban
* Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle defeated The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
I went home happy after this main event
Thank you #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/y3Nelfcvpu
— The Wandering Cutie (@WanderingMindSR) May 25, 2019
It's @WWENXT /Big Cheese/Friday's Day in Miami.
Always a good time at The U with some NXT. #NXTMiami #NXTGables #NXTCoralGables @karenmeee @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/mO7gLQSlBJ
— jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) May 24, 2019
Here have some photos from the first half of the show #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/2PPiWU2XHu
— The Wandering Cutie (@WanderingMindSR) May 25, 2019
Here have some photos from the second half of #NXTCoralGables pic.twitter.com/kY2Ns8g2Qx
— The Wandering Cutie (@WanderingMindSR) May 25, 2019
