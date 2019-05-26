wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.25.19: Matt Riddle Takes on Trevor Lee, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida with Matt Riddle battling Trevor Lee in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Brennan Williams defeats Sam Shaw.
* Jessamyn Duke defeats Lacey Lane.
* Mansoor defeats Adrian Jaoude.
* Rinku Singh defeats Cezar Bononi.
* Kushida defeats Brendan Vink.
* Jermaine Haley defeats Eric Bugenhagen.
* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeat 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee).
* Matt Riddle defeats Trevor Lee.
"Smack it up, flip it up, rub it down….." Michael Bivins @StokelyHathaway #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/bbqJsoxUyF
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) May 26, 2019
Got to see Kushida wrestle live at #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/zX1QetcM5Z
— Michael (@finaldasa) May 26, 2019
#NXTDaytona @jessamynduke showed @Lay_Lane that Saturday night’s alright for fighting. pic.twitter.com/zWnnOT7S7U
— Charles Huggins (@chuggins2001) May 26, 2019
When @TLee910 wakes up, thank him and @SuperKingofBros’ knee for the main event of #NXTDaytona #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/REbPKysCku
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) May 26, 2019
M7 – @Marcel_B_WWE and @FabianAichner defeated @Jagged3point0 @BigMagic3point0 #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/a0iTRdLFne
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) May 26, 2019
