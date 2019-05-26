WWE NXT Live Results 5.25.19: Matt Riddle Takes on Trevor Lee, More

May 26, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida with Matt Riddle battling Trevor Lee in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Brennan Williams defeats Sam Shaw.

* Jessamyn Duke defeats Lacey Lane.

* Mansoor defeats Adrian Jaoude.

* Rinku Singh defeats Cezar Bononi.

* Kushida defeats Brendan Vink.

* Jermaine Haley defeats Eric Bugenhagen.

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeat 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee).

* Matt Riddle defeats Trevor Lee.