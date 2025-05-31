wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 5.30.25: Jacy Jayne Defends Women’s Title, More

May 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday, with new Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Davenport, Florida show (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* Kelani Jordan def. Lainey Reid

* Drake Morreaux def. Drako Knox

* Zena Sterling def. P-Nasty

* Harlem Lewis def. Brayden Ray

* Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx def. Lola Vice & Karen Petrovic

* Charlie Dempsey def. Shiloh Hill

* Tyra Mae Steele def. Arianna Grace

* Trick Williams and Myles Borne had an in-ring promo.

* High Ryze def. Chase U

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne def. Lash Legend

