wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.30.25: Jacy Jayne Defends Women’s Title, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday, with new Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Davenport, Florida show (per Wrestling Bodyslam):
* Kelani Jordan def. Lainey Reid
* Drake Morreaux def. Drako Knox
* Zena Sterling def. P-Nasty
* Harlem Lewis def. Brayden Ray
* Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx def. Lola Vice & Karen Petrovic
* Charlie Dempsey def. Shiloh Hill
* Tyra Mae Steele def. Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams and Myles Borne had an in-ring promo.
* High Ryze def. Chase U
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne def. Lash Legend
#NXTDavenport Despite a crushing assault, Fatal Influence stands victorious! pic.twitter.com/48BKQIOnHu
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 31, 2025
Charlie Dempsey and Shilo Hill put on a banger of a match at #NXTDavenport #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #NXTLive pic.twitter.com/CSTUu2OgGt
— Shannon (@shann0521) May 31, 2025
#NXTDavenport @_trickwilliams blames @KellyKincaidWWE for giving him the wrong name…or names…of the town..@mylesborne_wwe puts a merciful end to his new bad attitude by challenging him for the TNA title. Truck answers by going for a cheap shot which Myles handily reverses. pic.twitter.com/WuycKkNLah
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 31, 2025