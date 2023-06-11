wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 6.10.2023: Tiffany Stratton Retains Title Over Thea Hail
– WWE NXT presented another live event last night at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Kale Dixon.
* Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon beat Monika Klisara & Franki Carissa.
* Ivy Nile beat Lola Vice.
* Joe Coffey beat Myles Borne.
* Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) were victorious over Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights.
* Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen) beat Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade & Stevie Turner.
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) defeated Eddy Thorpe to retain the title.
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams beat Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) beat Thea Hail to retain her title.
Thank you!! #NxtSanford 👊🏻💚🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/D0HB3Yf3wq
— Yulisa Leon🇲🇽 (@YulisaLeon_wwe) June 11, 2023
Thank you!! #NxtSanford 👊🏻🙏🏼🦁🐯 pic.twitter.com/oMlnnadyTy
— Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) June 11, 2023
And your winner with a TapOut Victory
Diamond Mine's
💙⛓️💎 @ivynile_wwe 💎⛓️💙
📸 @JeffReidUP #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/DJFbvQk4a9
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) June 11, 2023
Way to ruin the party horse girl 🙄🐴 #NXTSanford @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/gncaXpEFNx
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) June 11, 2023
#NXTsanford 🗡 i know y’all enjoyed my presence ✨ pic.twitter.com/p8h8JUXoM2
— Monika Klisara (@monikaklisara) June 11, 2023
#NXTSanford @ValentiFerozWWE and @YulisaLeon_wwe def. @monikaklisara and Franki Strefling. pic.twitter.com/1Cq6KRCwUj
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) June 11, 2023
#NXTSanford gets an exclusive early look at how @theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe stack up against each other! pic.twitter.com/rnxT8wiRXv
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) June 11, 2023
#NXTSanford It's not enough to just win–@tiffstrattonwwe also has to rub how much she hates Sanford in everyone's faces. But @ivynile_wwe returns to the ring one more time with the Creeds in tow to shout out to her adopted hometown and end the night right! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/1YdNxJADsH
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) June 11, 2023
