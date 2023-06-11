– WWE NXT presented another live event last night at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Kale Dixon.

* Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon beat Monika Klisara & Franki Carissa.

* Ivy Nile beat Lola Vice.

* Joe Coffey beat Myles Borne.

* Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) were victorious over Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights.

* Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen) beat Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade & Stevie Turner.

* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) defeated Eddy Thorpe to retain the title.

* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams beat Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) beat Thea Hail to retain her title.

#NXTSanford gets an exclusive early look at how @theahail_wwe and @tiffstrattonwwe stack up against each other! pic.twitter.com/rnxT8wiRXv — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) June 11, 2023