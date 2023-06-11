wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 6.10.2023: Tiffany Stratton Retains Title Over Thea Hail

June 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tiffany Stratton NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT presented another live event last night at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Kale Dixon.
* Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon beat Monika Klisara & Franki Carissa.
* Ivy Nile beat Lola Vice.
* Joe Coffey beat Myles Borne.
* Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) were victorious over Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights.
* Roxanne Perez, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen) beat Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade & Stevie Turner.
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) defeated Eddy Thorpe to retain the title.
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams beat Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) beat Thea Hail to retain her title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading