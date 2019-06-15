wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 6.14.19: Undisputed Era in Main Event, More

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undisputed Era NXT 1-9-19

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Ocala, Florida on Friday night, with an Undisputed Era vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Joaquin Wilde def. Angel Garza

* Karen Q def. Rachael Evers

* Robin Williams def. Cezar Bononi

* Brennan Williams & Isaiah Scott def. Team 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)

* Keith Lee def. Elliot Sexton

* Dexter Lumis def. Denzel DeJournette

* Bianca Belair def. MJ Jenkins

* Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading