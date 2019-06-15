wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 6.14.19: Undisputed Era in Main Event, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Ocala, Florida on Friday night, with an Undisputed Era vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Joaquin Wilde def. Angel Garza
* Karen Q def. Rachael Evers
* Robin Williams def. Cezar Bononi
* Brennan Williams & Isaiah Scott def. Team 3.0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee)
* Keith Lee def. Elliot Sexton
* Dexter Lumis def. Denzel DeJournette
* Bianca Belair def. MJ Jenkins
* Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
For most people taking a chop from @ElliotSextonAUS would cave-in a chest but it really just makes @RealKeithLee angrier. #nxtocala #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/L8Ds4wkiE3
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) June 15, 2019
@RachaelEversWWE with a cutter outta nowhere but… then @karenmeee with a sweet pin outta nowhere for the win! #nxtocala pic.twitter.com/Qsu6NWyyGo
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) June 15, 2019
Quick biology question: Do Fish have knees? @theBobbyFish has the answer #nxtocala pic.twitter.com/YF639PR8wi
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) June 15, 2019
I don’t care how much it costs to keep these lights on! We’ll pay anything for more @joaquinwilde_ #nxtocala pic.twitter.com/Zdav6ca2Wv
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) June 15, 2019
#Insiderz RISE UP! @GREATBLACKOTAKU @swerveconfident #NXTOcala pic.twitter.com/AyfqxYyIdY
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) June 15, 2019
