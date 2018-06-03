WWE NXT Live Results 6.2.18: Adam Cole Defends North American Title, More

WWE held an NXT-brand live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Saturday night with Adam Cole defending the NXT North American Championship in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Tucker Knight won a 15-man Battle Royal to earn a main event title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley.

* Fabian Aichner and Kassius Ohno defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams.

* Kona Reeves defeated Jeet Rama.

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match.

* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair.

* The War Raiders defeated TM61.

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Tucker Knight.