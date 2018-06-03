wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 6.2.18: Adam Cole Defends North American Title, More
June 3, 2018 | Posted by
WWE held an NXT-brand live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Saturday night with Adam Cole defending the NXT North American Championship in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Tucker Knight won a 15-man Battle Royal to earn a main event title shot from NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.
* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley.
* Fabian Aichner and Kassius Ohno defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams.
* Kona Reeves defeated Jeet Rama.
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match.
* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair.
* The War Raiders defeated TM61.
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Tucker Knight.