WWE NXT Live Results 6.22.18: Aleister Black Battles Fabian Aichner, More

– WWE held a live NXT show in Venice, Florida on Friday night with Aleister Black facing Fabian Aichner in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Danny Burch submits Kona Reeves.

*Lacey Evans defeated Jessie.

*The Mighty Defeat Rocky and Big Boa.

*Chad Lail vs Amanpreet Singh went to a DQ when The Forgotton Sons, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler run in. They Issue a challenge to anyone in the back….

*War Raiders Defeat The Forgotton Sons.

*Lio Rush defeats Raul Mendoza.

*Kairi Sane and Kacy Catanzaro defeat Reina Gonzales and Taynara Conti when Kairi submits Taynara.

*WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeats Fabian Aichner.

NXT returns to Venice on July 21st.