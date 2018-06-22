wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 6.22.18: Aleister Black Battles Fabian Aichner, More
– WWE held a live NXT show in Venice, Florida on Friday night with Aleister Black facing Fabian Aichner in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
*Danny Burch submits Kona Reeves.
*Lacey Evans defeated Jessie.
*The Mighty Defeat Rocky and Big Boa.
*Chad Lail vs Amanpreet Singh went to a DQ when The Forgotton Sons, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler run in. They Issue a challenge to anyone in the back….
*War Raiders Defeat The Forgotton Sons.
*Lio Rush defeats Raul Mendoza.
*Kairi Sane and Kacy Catanzaro defeat Reina Gonzales and Taynara Conti when Kairi submits Taynara.
*WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black defeats Fabian Aichner.
NXT returns to Venice on July 21st.