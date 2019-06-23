WWE NXT Live Results 6.22.19: Adam Cole Faces Keith Lee, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night with Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee in the main event and more. The results are below per Fightful:

* NXT Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

* Jordan Myles def. Cameron Grimes

* Reina Gonzalez & Rachael Evers def. Lacey Lane & Jessi Kamea

* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza

* Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle def. The Outliers (Dan Matha & Riddick Moss) (w/ Robert Strauss)

* Kushida def. Kona Reeves

* NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim

* NXT Title: Adam Cole (c) def. Keith Lee