WWE NXT Live Results 6.22.19: Adam Cole Faces Keith Lee, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night with Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee in the main event and more. The results are below per Fightful:
* NXT Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
* Jordan Myles def. Cameron Grimes
* Reina Gonzalez & Rachael Evers def. Lacey Lane & Jessi Kamea
* Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza
* Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle def. The Outliers (Dan Matha & Riddick Moss) (w/ Robert Strauss)
* Kushida def. Kona Reeves
* NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim
* NXT Title: Adam Cole (c) def. Keith Lee
Yes @SuperKingofBros it's me!
Thanks for being AWESOME tonight! #NXTDallas #Bro pic.twitter.com/L7iVTMxCbx
— Karlos (嘔吐男) (@KarlosinOC) June 23, 2019
Shayna made Mia tap out and came back to do more damage. #NXTDallas pic.twitter.com/BWKSywBbrS
— ジョナ (@asukascity) June 23, 2019
OH MY GOD #NXTDallas pic.twitter.com/h2x0MBveHD
— Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) June 23, 2019
Adam Cole BAY-BAY! #NXTDallas pic.twitter.com/cXGyGSpVsy
— Steve Cicco (@scicco21) June 23, 2019
