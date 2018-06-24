WWE NXT Live Results 6.24.18: EC3 Teams With Otis Dozovic In Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT live show in Largo, Florida on Saturday night, with EC3 teaming up with Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic in the main event. Results are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Tony Nese defeated Kona Reeves.

* Babatunda Aiyegbusi defeated Fabian Aichner.

* Aliyah defeated Xia Li.

* Adrian Jaouse with Taynara Conti defeated Jeet Rama.

* The War Raiders defeated Marcel Barthel and Dan Matha.

* Danny Burch defeated Christopher Dijak.

* Nikki Cross defeated Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai in a Triple Threat to keep her #1 contendership to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

* EC3 and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake with Chad Lail.