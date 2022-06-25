wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 6.24.22: Bron Breakker Battles Cameron Grimes, More

June 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cameron Grimes Bron Breakker WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida featuring Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes and more. You can see the results below from the event, which were passed along by Andy Moseley:

* Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Wes Lee def. Trick Williams (w/Carmelo Hayes)

* Tiffany Stratton def. Sol Ruca in the latter’s NXT debut. That match led into the next one.

* Solo Sikoa & Sol Ruca def. Tiffany Stratton & Grayson Waller

* The Creed Bros def. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

* Giovanni Vinci def. Xyon Quinn

* Toxic Attraction def. Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell & Nikita Lyons

* Bron Breakker def. Cameron Grimes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading