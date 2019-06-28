WWE NXT Live Results 6.27.19: Adam Cole vs. Jordan Myles, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on Thursday night, with an Adam Cole vs. Jordan Myles main event. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Observer:

* Isaiah Scott def. Rik Bugez

* Jessi Kamea def. Taynara Conti

* Babatunde def. Ridge Holland

* Nick Comoroto def. Vidot

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Bronson Reed & Brendan Vink (w/ Malcolm Bivens)

* Cameron Grimes def. Cezar Bononi

* Mia Yim, Karen Q, & Rachael Evers def. Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) def. Jordan Myles