WWE NXT Live Results 6.27.19: Adam Cole vs. Jordan Myles, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on Thursday night, with an Adam Cole vs. Jordan Myles main event. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Observer:
* Isaiah Scott def. Rik Bugez
* Jessi Kamea def. Taynara Conti
* Babatunde def. Ridge Holland
* Nick Comoroto def. Vidot
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Bronson Reed & Brendan Vink (w/ Malcolm Bivens)
* Cameron Grimes def. Cezar Bononi
* Mia Yim, Karen Q, & Rachael Evers def. Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke
* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) def. Jordan Myles
@StokelyHathaway with the pager#nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/HkudKFPW0v
— Latina Heat (@realtejana) June 28, 2019
THE CHAMP IS HERE@AdamColePro #NXTDADECITY pic.twitter.com/4GF3iHWSzC
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 28, 2019
M1 – @swerveconfident pinned @rikbugez #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/CQ6CVxHj89
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 27, 2019
Creative way to get get to the ropes @rikbugez #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/ee7SMtXqZv
— Cristian (@awesomecris32) June 28, 2019
@TaynaraContiWWE don't go to the dark side. #NXTDADECITY pic.twitter.com/1rNs1mwSqX
— Jason Thompson (@tampaheat77) June 27, 2019
