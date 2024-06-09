WWE NXT Live Results 6.8.24: Tony D’Angelo Defends Heritage Cup, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night, with Tony D’Angelo taking on Eddy Thorpe and more. You can see the results from the Sebring, Florida show below, per Fightful:

* Je’Von Evans def. Skylor Clinton

* Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey def. two new recruits

* Dante Chen def. Drake Morreaux

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Vincent Winey & a new recruit

* Stevie Turner def. Wren Sinclair

* Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland def. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon & Sexy BJ Ray

* Adriana Rizzo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Anthony Luke, Arianna Grace & Uriah Connors

* Jazmyn Nyx def. Brinley Reece

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo def. Eddy Thorpe