WWE NXT Live Results 7.12.18: Undisputed Era Battle Street Profits & Babatunde, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live show in Sanford, Florida on Thursday night with Undisputed Era facing the Street Profits & Babatunde in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

Meet and greet: Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, Tucker Knight.

* War Raiders def. Cesar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude.

* Kassius Ohno def. Mars in about 5 secs. Kassius takes the mic and says “that wasn’t a fight”. He’s here to fight and wants competition. Danny Burch comes out.

* Kassius Ohno def. Danny Burch in a stiff match.

* Jessie and Candice Lerae def. Reina Gonzales and Aliyah .

* Chris Dijak def. Brennan Williams.

* Kairi Sane def. Taynara Conti.

Intermission

* Kona Reeves def. Tucker Knight

* Wesley Blake def. Jason. Scary moment on the finish as Jason fell on his head. Ref did the cross sign and the doctors came out. He was able to move his legs on his own. He walked out assisted by refs and doctors.

* Undisputed Era (Cole, O’Reilly, Strong) def. Street Profits and Babatunde in a match worthy of TV.