WWE NXT Live Results 7.13.18: Shayna Baszler Battles Nikki Cross, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday night. The show saw Shayna Baszler battle Nikki Cross and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Nick Miller defeated Montez Ford to earn a title shot for The Mighty later tonight.

* Jessie Elaban, Candice LeRae and Xia Li defeated Vanessa Borne, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair.

* Marcel Barthel defeated Dan Matha.

* Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing.

* EC3 defeated Kona Reeves.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Brennan Williams.

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Nikki Cross.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong retained over The Mighty.