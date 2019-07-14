wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 7.13.19: Street Profits Team With Velveteen Dream, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live show in Citrus Springs, Florida on Saturday, featuring six-man tag main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Damian Priest def. Isaiah Scott
* Rik Bugez def. Brendan Vink
@rikbugez is entertaining as heck! It was awesome to see him at #nxtcitrussprings 😁😂🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Zxre0YIWdg
— Sammy Sizemore (@Sammystalksyou) July 13, 2019
* Io Shirai def. Karen Q
Heel @shirai_io ! Yes please!😁❤️ #nxtcitrussprings pic.twitter.com/KrnhVTUfUq
— Sammy Sizemore (@Sammystalksyou) July 14, 2019
She means business. @shirai_io #NxtCitrusSprings #nxt pic.twitter.com/Kh4f4h0mbY
— Chris (@Newtycg) July 14, 2019
* The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) (w/ Robert Strauss) def. Denzel DeJournette & Nick Comoroto
* Jordan Myles & Keith Lee def. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel
* Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane def. MJ Jenkins & Taynara Conti
Despite having to be in #NXTCitrusSprings @TaynaraContiWWE was enjoying toying with @KacyCatanzaro pic.twitter.com/bc0tFnZ0GL
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) July 14, 2019
* The Street Profits & Velveteen Dream def. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
Front row seats and an entertaining night of matches! Between Io Shirai’s first match as heel to the tag team of the Street Profits and Velveteen Dream, I had a blast at #NXTCitrusSprings! pic.twitter.com/jv05MkkgPw
— Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) July 14, 2019
Congratulations to our #NXTCitrusSprings Fan of the Night @MrVanAuken1st who got to meet @RealKeithLee and @GoGoMyles! pic.twitter.com/GrTsnGEJMM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2019
