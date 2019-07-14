WWE NXT Live Results 7.13.19: Street Profits Team With Velveteen Dream, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live show in Citrus Springs, Florida on Saturday, featuring six-man tag main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Damian Priest def. Isaiah Scott

* Rik Bugez def. Brendan Vink

@rikbugez is entertaining as heck! It was awesome to see him at #nxtcitrussprings 😁😂🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Zxre0YIWdg — Sammy Sizemore (@Sammystalksyou) July 13, 2019

* Io Shirai def. Karen Q

* The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) (w/ Robert Strauss) def. Denzel DeJournette & Nick Comoroto

* Jordan Myles & Keith Lee def. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel

* Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane def. MJ Jenkins & Taynara Conti

* The Street Profits & Velveteen Dream def. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)