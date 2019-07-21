wrestling
WWE NXT Live Results 7.20.19: Velveteen Dream Takes on Roderick Strong, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Cocoa, Florida last night featuring a Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Tyler Breeze def. Dexter Lumis
* Dominik Dijakovic def. Cezar Bononi
* Elliott Sexton & Shane Thorne def. 3.0 (Jeffrey Parker & Matthew Menard-Lee)
* Bronson Reed def. Cal Bloom
* Bianca Belair def. Kavita Devi
* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)
* Killian Dain def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi
* Karen Q & Mia Yim def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne and Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering and Marina Shafir & Taynara Conti
* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Velveteen Dream (c) defeats Roderick Strong
