WWE NXT Live Results 7.20.19: Velveteen Dream Takes on Roderick Strong, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Cocoa, Florida last night featuring a Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Tyler Breeze def. Dexter Lumis

* Dominik Dijakovic def. Cezar Bononi

* Elliott Sexton & Shane Thorne def. 3.0 (Jeffrey Parker & Matthew Menard-Lee)

* Bronson Reed def. Cal Bloom

* Bianca Belair def. Kavita Devi

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)

* Killian Dain def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Karen Q & Mia Yim def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne and Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering and Marina Shafir & Taynara Conti

* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Velveteen Dream (c) defeats Roderick Strong