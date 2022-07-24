WWE NXT Live Results 7.23.22: Commander Azeez Returns to NXT, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night featuring the return of Commander Azeez to the brand and more. Azeez, who was last seen allied with Apollo Crews on the main roster, appeared on the show teaming with Cora Jade against Ivy Nile and Sanga. It is his first appearance in NXT since he was working under his first name Babatunde back in February of 2020. You can see the full results from the event below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Grayson Waller def. Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Briggs & Jensen def. Pretty Deadly

* Lash Legend def. Fallon Henley

* Trick Williams def. Ru Feng

* Duke Hudson def. Quincy Elliot

* The Schism def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* Giovanni Vinci def. Bodhi Hayward

* Indi Hartwell def. Electra Lopez

* Ivy Nile & Sanga def. Cora Jade & Commander Azeez

Cora with Commander Azeez? Wth lmaooo pic.twitter.com/b8P5wGYLcz — LIV MORGAN IS CHAMP😝🤍 (@rosendevilletm) July 24, 2022

* Solo Sikoa def. JD McDonagh, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner