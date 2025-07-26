wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 7.25.25: Woman’s Battle Royal, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night featuring a women’s battle royal as the main event. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Lince Dorado def. Edris Enofe
* Yoshiki Inamura def. Tate Wilder
* Kelani Jordan def. Tyra Mae Steele
* Ridge Holland def. Shiloh Hill
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank def. High Ryze, OTM, and Chase U
* Lash Legend def. Jaida Parker
* Ethan Page cuts a promo but was interrupted by Dante Chen. Chen chased Page out of the ring.
* Tony D’Angelo def. Anthony Luke
* Battle Royal: Thea Hail def. Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Lainey Reid, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, P-Nasty, Chantel Monroe, Kali Armstrong, Jin Tala, Wendy Choo, and Zena Sterling
