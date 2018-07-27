wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 7.27.18: War Raiders in Main Event, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday night, with the War Raiders competing in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* The Street Profits defeated The Mighty.
* Jeet Rama defeated Big Boa.
* Keith Lee defeated Dan Matha.
* Tony Nese defeated Raul Mendoza.
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cheng Yuxiang (Jason).
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Chad Lail.
* Nikki Cross defeated Reina Gonzalez.
* The War Raiders defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.