WWE NXT Live Results 7.27.18: War Raiders in Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday night, with the War Raiders competing in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* The Street Profits defeated The Mighty.

* Jeet Rama defeated Big Boa.

* Keith Lee defeated Dan Matha.

* Tony Nese defeated Raul Mendoza.

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cheng Yuxiang (Jason).

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Chad Lail.

* Nikki Cross defeated Reina Gonzalez.

* The War Raiders defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.