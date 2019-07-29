wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 7.28.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Roderick Strong, More

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteen Dream NXT

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Sunday night from Concord, North Carolina with Velveteen Dream defending the North American Title against Roderick Strong and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong

* Tyler Breeze def. Cameron Grimes

* Killian Dane def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) def. The Forgotten Sons

* Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne

* Bianca Belair & Mia Yim def. Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Matt Riddle

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading