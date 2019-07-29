wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 7.28.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Roderick Strong, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Sunday night from Concord, North Carolina with Velveteen Dream defending the North American Title against Roderick Strong and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong
* Tyler Breeze def. Cameron Grimes
* Killian Dane def. Mansoor Al-Shehail
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) def. The Forgotten Sons
* Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne
* Bianca Belair & Mia Yim def. Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez
* NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Matt Riddle
#NXTConcord pic.twitter.com/GmddGXtQsx
— Juan Rios (@juanzilla17) July 29, 2019
We Had a fantastic time. Got to fist bump @SuperKingofBros! #NXTConcord pic.twitter.com/RaneGuJTJO
— Adolfo Olvera @Home (I ain't doing shit) (@Papa_strider) July 28, 2019
RHEA RIPLEY IS A BEAST. #Thenightmare #NXTConcord
@RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/dIvTzHSkjX
— Melvin 🇲🇽 (@Melvinlazo_) July 29, 2019
Caption this.😂❤🙈 #NXTConcord #nxtroadtrip #wwenxt #camerongrimes pic.twitter.com/2BxABCeOgF
— Emily🌸 (@justsillyemily) July 29, 2019
