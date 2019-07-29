WWE NXT Live Results 7.28.19: Velveteen Dream Faces Roderick Strong, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Sunday night from Concord, North Carolina with Velveteen Dream defending the North American Title against Roderick Strong and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong

* Tyler Breeze def. Cameron Grimes

* Killian Dane def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) def. The Forgotten Sons

* Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne

* Bianca Belair & Mia Yim def. Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Matt Riddle

We Had a fantastic time. Got to fist bump @SuperKingofBros! #NXTConcord pic.twitter.com/RaneGuJTJO — Adolfo Olvera @Home (I ain't doing shit) (@Papa_strider) July 28, 2019