WWE NXT Live Results 7.29.17: Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong, More

Here are results from Saturday night’s WWE NXT live show in St. Paul, Minnesota (Credit to PWInsider):

Johnny Gargano vs Killian Dain. Loud shave your back chant for Dain. He shook his head no. Crowd was big on Johnny Wrestling. Johnny wins with a crucifix pin. Great opener.

Bianca Bel Air/Sonya DeVille vs Liv Morgan/Ruby Riot. Ruby is way over. Riot pins Bel Air after a kick for the win.

Kassius Ohno vs Hideo Itami. Hideo wins with the GTS. Fun match.

Andrade Alma Cien/The Velveteen Dream vs Aleister Black/Drew McIntyre. Black is way over. McIntyre pins Dream. Black worked almost the whole match

Ember Moon vs Mandy Rose. Moon picks up the win with the Eclipse. Not the best match but not bad either.

Heavy Machinery vs Sanity (Eric Young/Alexander Wolfe). Sanity wins when Dain comes down and distracts Heavy Machinery. Battle of the Bear Hug. This was fun as hell. Crowd was way into Heavy Machinery.

NXT Title: Bobby Roode vs Roderick Strong. Roode wins with a low blow and two Glorious DDTs. Great match

Two “This is Awesome” chants for the main event and the opener. A fantastic night full of a lively crowd and great matches. I highly recommend going if they come to your town.