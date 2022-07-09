wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 7.8.22: Bron Breakker Faces JD McDonagh, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night in Citrus Springs, Florida with Bron Breakker battling in the main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Twitter user KingMoney123 and Fightful:
* Joe Gacy def. Roderick Strong
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Pretty Deadly
* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Ikemen Jiro and Wes Lee
* Tiffany Stratton defeated Amari Miller
* Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn
* Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonagh
.@WWEApollo opens up #NXTCitrusSprings!! pic.twitter.com/i3cgdHeTHb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2022
@AvaRaineWWE Guess who I seen scoping out the Talent of NXT women #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/Aqh2Wvukcr
— Mark Bensette Jr. (@mbensette77) July 9, 2022
& still 🤟🏼
•#NXTCitrusSprings —> #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/8eC1PIvFuM
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) July 9, 2022
@indi_hartwell Kicking @GraysonWWE Ass The funny part of the night #NXTCitrusSprings So Happy The Kid Got his shirt he won pic.twitter.com/AXE08OwP0X
— Mark Bensette Jr. (@mbensette77) July 9, 2022
