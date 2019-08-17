wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 8.16.19: Velveteen Dream Battles Kassius Ohno, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Sebring, Florida with a Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno match and more. Highlights are below, per Fightful:
* Ligero def. Angel Garza
* Reina Gonzalez & Cameron Grimes def. Xia Li & Boa
Mixed tag action! @XiaWWE and @Bigboawwe vs @CGrimesWWE and @ReinaGWWE with @RheaRipley_WWE #nxtsebring pic.twitter.com/54OhgiRXkm
— Tarra (@Tarratastic) August 16, 2019
* Kona Reeves def. Ilja Dragunov
Yooooo @KonaReevesWWE vs @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR #NXTSebring pic.twitter.com/YfbjdKsXw9
— Tarra (@Tarratastic) August 17, 2019
* Cezar Bononi def. Denzel DeJournette
* Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)
Breezango/Imperium! #NXTSebring @WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/932XktiFiy
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) August 17, 2019
* Travis Banks def. Arturo Ruas
* Kay Lee Ray def. Tegan Nox
KLR picking up a big win! @Kay_Lee_Ray #NXTSebring pic.twitter.com/WvsyJnv66X
— Will Henderson (@willh94) August 17, 2019
* NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Kassius Ohno ends in a DQ.
.@KassiusOhno ain’t nothing to mess with! #NXTSebring pic.twitter.com/qXwqwsoXqK
— Will Henderson (@willh94) August 17, 2019
* Velveteen Dream, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Kassius Ohno
