WWE NXT Live Results 8.16.19: Velveteen Dream Battles Kassius Ohno, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Sebring, Florida with a Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno match and more. Highlights are below, per Fightful:

* Ligero def. Angel Garza

* Reina Gonzalez & Cameron Grimes def. Xia Li & Boa

* Kona Reeves def. Ilja Dragunov

* Cezar Bononi def. Denzel DeJournette

* Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)

* Travis Banks def. Arturo Ruas

* Kay Lee Ray def. Tegan Nox

* NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Kassius Ohno ends in a DQ.

* Velveteen Dream, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Kassius Ohno