wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 8.17.19: Kushida In Action, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida featuring Kushida in action and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Kushida def. Ligero
I haven’t given up. I’m a good person, Kushida.@KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/UpF0PDNTrE
— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) August 18, 2019
#nxtdaytona If being turned down by @KUSHIDA_0904 for his managerial services wasn't bad enough, who should appear from beneath the ring but @DexterLumis to sample @Malcolmvelli's aroma? pic.twitter.com/6c4WKres1A
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 18, 2019
* Piper Niven & Jessi Kamea def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
#nxtdaytona @JessiKameaWWE @viperpiperniven Love those winning smiles! pic.twitter.com/kZqWBi3BKl
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 18, 2019
* Rik Bugez def. Elliot Sexton
Seeing @rikbugez perform live was hilarious lol #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/BlMFfv7pDC
— India Eaton (@IndiaEaton) August 18, 2019
* Joe & Mark Coffey def. Isaiah Scott & Dio Maddin and Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner
#nxtdaytona Imperium, #GenerationChill, and the Coffey Bros. in a Triple Threat tag match for a future @NXT Tag Team Title shot! @GREATBLACKOTAKU #Insiderz pic.twitter.com/9o4frEJNsr
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 18, 2019
* Bronson Reed def. Boa
* Damian Priest def. Keith Lee
* Travis Banks def. Cameron Grimes
Cameron Grimes vs Travis Banks #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/tVBL7nwwzI
— India Eaton (@IndiaEaton) August 18, 2019
* Lacey Lane def. Taynara Conti
* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Eminem Was Reported To Be Working On WWE 2K20 Soundtrack When He Wasn’t
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Not Wanting to Run a Three-Hour Nitro For 100th Episode, Why It Was Done
- Bruce Prichard On Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit Losing World Titles to JBL and Randy Orton, If Orton Was a Transitional Champion