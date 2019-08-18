wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 8.17.19: Kushida In Action, More

August 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida featuring Kushida in action and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Kushida def. Ligero

* Piper Niven & Jessi Kamea def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

* Rik Bugez def. Elliot Sexton

* Joe & Mark Coffey def. Isaiah Scott & Dio Maddin and Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

* Bronson Reed def. Boa

* Damian Priest def. Keith Lee

* Travis Banks def. Cameron Grimes

* Lacey Lane def. Taynara Conti

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

