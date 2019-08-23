WWE NXT Live Results 8.22.19: Undisputed Era Battle Street Profits & Dio Maddin, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Venice, Florida on Thursday night featuring the Undisputed Era in a six-man main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Danny Burch def. Cal Bloom

* Xia Li def. Reina Gonzalez

* Cezar Bononi def. Saurav Gurjar

* Arturo Ruas def. Jeet Rama

* The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) def. Raul Mendoza & Angel Garza

* Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno

* Damian Priest def. Keith Lee

I can't decide who to root for I like them both #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/Fi7LK9WSM2 — Lynn stiffler (@Stiffler_2369) August 23, 2019

* Jessi Kamea def. Marina Shafir

* Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) def. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) & Dio Maddin