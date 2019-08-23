wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 8.22.19: Undisputed Era Battle Street Profits & Dio Maddin, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Venice, Florida on Thursday night featuring the Undisputed Era in a six-man main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Danny Burch def. Cal Bloom
* Xia Li def. Reina Gonzalez
* Cezar Bononi def. Saurav Gurjar
* Arturo Ruas def. Jeet Rama
* The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) def. Raul Mendoza & Angel Garza
* Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno
A Bro of the people! @SuperKingofBros #OriginalBro #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/YafZNPJymn
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) August 23, 2019
* Damian Priest def. Keith Lee
I can't decide who to root for I like them both #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/Fi7LK9WSM2
— Lynn stiffler (@Stiffler_2369) August 23, 2019
* Jessi Kamea def. Marina Shafir
* Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) def. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) & Dio Maddin
@AngeloDawkins taking heads off at #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/xmWOaRKN6B
— Naturally Phenomenal (@NaturallyP1) August 23, 2019
@theBobbyFish shouldn’t have told @GREATBLACKOTAKU to back that ass up earlier #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/revNtix9t4
— Naturally Phenomenal (@NaturallyP1) August 23, 2019
In the house tonight for #NXTVenice! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ognnjaktq9
— To Be the Man (@ToBetheManComic) August 23, 2019
