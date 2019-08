WWE NXT Live Results 8.23.19: Velveteen Dream Takes On Bobby Fish, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Sanford, Florida on Friday night featuring a main event of Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish. The results were, per Fightful:

* Jordan Myles & Kushida def. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel

M1 – @KUSHIDA_0904 and @GoGoMyles beat @FabianAichner and @Marcel_B_WWE. Could’ve been the main event anywhere. Show is already worth the money and drive and then some! #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/F3IcEiWAgf — Florida Man (@FLWrestlingFan) August 23, 2019

* Taynara Conti def. Xia Li

* Angel Garza & Raul Mendoza def. Team 3.0 (Matt Martel & Chase Parker)

* Cameron Grimes def. Jeet Rama

* NXT Women’s Championship: Mia Yim def. Shayna Bazler (c) by DQ

* Mia Yim & Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler & Marina Shafir

* Dominik Dijakovic def. Mansoor

* Jaxson Ryker def. Boa

* Keith Lee def. Elliot Sexton

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Bobby Fish by DQ