WWE NXT Live Results 8.8.19: Shayna Baszler Battles Mia Yim, More

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Albany, New York on Thursday, featuring Shayna Baszler defending the NXT Women’s Title and more. The highlights are below per Fightful:

* Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

* Damian Priest def. Isaiah Scott

* Kushida def. Jaxson Ryker

* Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae def. Bianca Belair & Io Shirai

* Matt Riddle def. Pete Dunne

* Jordan Myles def. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler def. Mia Yim

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & Velveteen Dream def. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Bobby Fish)

