WWE NXT Live Results 8.8.19: Shayna Baszler Battles Mia Yim, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Albany, New York on Thursday, featuring Shayna Baszler defending the NXT Women’s Title and more. The highlights are below per Fightful:

* Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

* Damian Priest def. Isaiah Scott

* Kushida def. Jaxson Ryker

* Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae def. Bianca Belair & Io Shirai

* Matt Riddle def. Pete Dunne

* Jordan Myles def. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler def. Mia Yim

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) & Velveteen Dream def. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Bobby Fish)

First NXT live event, and best moment of my life! Can’t wait to see TakeOver Toronto!! #NXT #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/HrOoyLPIzV — Xander (@Milkman2212) August 9, 2019

I didn’t defend my championship tonight in #NXTAlbany, but I did show up unlike Johnny Gargano. This is how you prepare for yet another “biggest match of your career”. Exercising at the PC isn’t really going to do anything for you. TakeOver: Toronto is going to be a cakewalk. pic.twitter.com/fpy9rzbqBe — Crowned. | NOT @AdamColePro (@JoltsAllSystems) August 9, 2019

A nice pop for Colonie-native Bobby Fish when he gets tagged in. @WWENXT #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/tMidldV3fd — Terry Stackhouse (@TerryStackhouse) August 9, 2019