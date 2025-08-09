WWE NXT Live Results 8.8.25: Jacy Jayne Defends Women’s Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night, with Jacy Jayne battling Lash Legend and more. You can see the full results below from the Davenport, Florida show (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* Andre Chase def. Anthony Luke

* Tavion Heights def. Jasper Troy by disqualification

* Lainey Reid def. Zena Sterling

* Wren Sinclair def. Arianna Grace

* Hank & Tank and Je’Von Evans def. High Ryze

* Kelani Jordan & Thea Hail def Fatal Influence

* Yoshiki Inamura def. Charlie Dempsey

* Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne def. Lash Legend