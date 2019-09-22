wrestling
WWE NXT Live Results 9.21.19: Roderick Strong Defends Against Kushida, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday night, with Roderick Strong facing Kushida in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
– Danny Burch def. Rinku Singh.
– Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo & Vanessa Borne def. Tegan Nox, MJ Jenkins & Jessi Kamea.
Massive chokeslam! Credit to owner, #NXTMelbourne @TeganNoxWWE_ @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/4EY8UCeSLv
— Scottz #WomensWrestlingFan (@WomensWres4life) September 22, 2019
– Damian Priest def. Nick Ogarelli.
– Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed.
– Angel Garza def. Raul Mendoza.
– Keith Lee & Jordan Myles def. The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dan Matha).
@GoGoMyles @RealKeithLee #NXTMelbourne Good match tonight. Always good seeing you guys pic.twitter.com/3pWRkoYmTg
— luis rodriguez (@chino1982) September 22, 2019
– Matt Riddle def. Dexter Lumis.
Dexter Loomis and Bro. I love creepy Dexter 2 weeks in a row hope to see him again in Casselberry Friday!#NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/JrhCjDUS3t
— Margo Honel (@MargoHonel) September 22, 2019
– Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez def. Marina Shafir & Shayna Baszler.
@RheaRipley_WWE Amazing seeing you perform tonight at #nxtmelbourne Hope to see you again. Maybe wearing a title around your waist. pic.twitter.com/CT2V4po6K5
— luis rodriguez (@chino1982) September 22, 2019
– NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong (c) def. Kushida.
#nxtmelbourne#nxt pic.twitter.com/AQhb2nd2CE
— Eric DeRiggi (@defconprime28) September 22, 2019
