wrestling

WWE NXT Live Results 9.21.19: Roderick Strong Defends Against Kushida, More

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong NXT 13118 wwe 205 live

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday night, with Roderick Strong facing Kushida in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

– Danny Burch def. Rinku Singh.

– Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo & Vanessa Borne def. Tegan Nox, MJ Jenkins & Jessi Kamea.

– Damian Priest def. Nick Ogarelli.

– Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed.

– Angel Garza def. Raul Mendoza.

– Keith Lee & Jordan Myles def. The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dan Matha).

– Matt Riddle def. Dexter Lumis.

– Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez def. Marina Shafir & Shayna Baszler.

– NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong (c) def. Kushida.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading