WWE NXT Live Results 9.21.19: Roderick Strong Defends Against Kushida, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday night, with Roderick Strong facing Kushida in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

– Danny Burch def. Rinku Singh.

– Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo & Vanessa Borne def. Tegan Nox, MJ Jenkins & Jessi Kamea.

– Damian Priest def. Nick Ogarelli.

– Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed.

– Angel Garza def. Raul Mendoza.

– Keith Lee & Jordan Myles def. The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dan Matha).

– Matt Riddle def. Dexter Lumis.

Dexter Loomis and Bro. I love creepy Dexter 2 weeks in a row hope to see him again in Casselberry Friday!#NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/JrhCjDUS3t — Margo Honel (@MargoHonel) September 22, 2019

– Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez def. Marina Shafir & Shayna Baszler.

@RheaRipley_WWE Amazing seeing you perform tonight at #nxtmelbourne Hope to see you again. Maybe wearing a title around your waist. pic.twitter.com/CT2V4po6K5 — luis rodriguez (@chino1982) September 22, 2019

– NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong (c) def. Kushida.