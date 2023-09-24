WWE NXT Live Results 9.23.23: Gable Steveson In Action, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando on Saturday night, with Gable Steveson competing and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWINsider:

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino

* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice def. Fallon Henley and Kennedy Rae

* Dragon Lee def. Riley Osborne

* Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail def. Stevie Turner and Jade Gentile

* Gable Steveson def. Myles Borne

* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson def. Lyra Valkyria and Kiyah Saint

* Trick Williams def. Joe Gacy

* Nathan Frazer and Tyler Bate def. Noam Dar and Oro Mensah

* Blair Davenport def. Dani Palmer

* Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey def. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont

* Carmelo Hayes def. Wolfgang