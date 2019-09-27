wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 9.26.19: Io Shirai Takes On Mia Yim, More

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Io Shirai NXT 7-10-19 WWE

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in St. Petersburg, Florida last night, featuring Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai plus more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Austin Theory def. Tehuti Miles

* Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green def. Jessi Kamea & Santana Garrett

* Dexter Lumis def. Vidot

* Arturo Ruas def. Mohammed

* Danny Burch def. Fabian Aichner

* Kassius Ohno def. Babatunde

* Io Shirai def. Mia Yim

* Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) & Rik Bugez def. Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading