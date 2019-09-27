wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 9.26.19: Io Shirai Takes On Mia Yim, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in St. Petersburg, Florida last night, featuring Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Austin Theory def. Tehuti Miles
Austin Theory with the W and a bloody nose! #nxtstpetersburg pic.twitter.com/5VAVLyDupJ
— David Sowder (@dawgmeat57) September 26, 2019
#NXTStpetersburg Austin Theory Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. pic.twitter.com/DhNNjXNo0B
— Howard (@HowardFine70) September 27, 2019
* Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green def. Jessi Kamea & Santana Garrett
#nxtstpetersburg #VXT taking over. @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/8rDxhnwYu8
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) September 27, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg awesome submission from @SantanaGarrett_ pic.twitter.com/G8BO7gNbja
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) September 27, 2019
* Dexter Lumis def. Vidot
* Arturo Ruas def. Mohammed
* Danny Burch def. Fabian Aichner
* Kassius Ohno def. Babatunde
* Io Shirai def. Mia Yim
@MiaYim and @shirai_io put on a clinic tonight, this was awesome #NXTStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/1U7QxBFyok
— Those guys (@ThoseguysFL) September 27, 2019
* Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) & Rik Bugez def. Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls His Side of Hulk Hogan Allegedly Talking With WWE in 1997
- Arn Anderson Reveals How He Got His Ring Name, Talks Working For Bill Watts
- 205 Live Move to Friday Rumored to be ‘Temporary’ Change, Triple H in Charge of Next Week’s Show
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the First Steve Austin/Vince McMahon Confrontation, Talks Revealing McMahon as WWE Owner on TV