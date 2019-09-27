wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 9.26.19: Roderick Strong Battles Pete Dunne, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday night with Roderick Strong defending the NXT North American Championship in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Matt Riddle beat Ridge Holland.
* Candice LaRae beat Taynara Conti.
* Keith Lee beat Dominik Dijakovic.
* Shane Thorne beat Bronson Reed.
* NXT tag title match Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish beat Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Very fun match, Montez Ford was really entertaining.
* Damien Priest beat Denzel Dejournette.
* Rhea Ripley teamed with Bianca Belair and someone I didn’t catch to defeat Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir. It was probably match of the night.
* NXT North American title Roderick Strong retained over Pete Dunne.
