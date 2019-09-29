WWE NXT Live Results 9.29.19: Pete Dunne Challenges Roderick Strong, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in St. Charles, MO. The results are, per PWInsider:

* Keith Lee defeated Ridge Holland

* Candice LaRae defeated Taynara

* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Damian Priest defeated Bronson Reed

* Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish defeated Street Profits to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

* Matt Riddle defeated Dominic Dijakovic

* Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir in a 6-woman tag team match

* In the main event, Roderick Strong (with some outside interference from O’Reilly & Fish) defeated Pete Dunne to retain the NXT North American Championship. After the match, the three members of Undisputed Era triple teamed Dunne until Street Profits made the save to send fans home happy.