WWE NXT Live Results 9.5.19: Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday featuring a Fatal Four-Way tag team main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Raul Mendoza def. Cameron Grimes

* Jessi Kamea & Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* Kona Reeves def. Denzel DeJournette

* The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak) (w/ Robert Stone) def. Rik Bugez & Nick Ogarelli

* Tyler Breeze def. Shane Thorne

* Damian Priest def. Angel Garza

* Rhea Ripley def. Marina Shafer (w/ Jessamyn Duke)

* Four-Way Elimination Match: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake), Team 3.0 (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) and Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh