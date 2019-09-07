wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 9.6.19: Kushida Teams With Myles Jordan, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday night featuring Kushida teaming with Myles Jordan, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Matt Riddle def. Kona Reeves
* Xia Li & MJ Jenkins def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
* Danny Burch def. Cal Bloom
* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake & Jaxson Ryker) def. Babatunde, Bronson Reed & Boa
* Keith Lee def. Shane Thorne
* Tyler Breeze def. Roderick Strong
* Arturo Ruas def. Denzel DeJournette
* Tegan Nox def. Taynara Conti
* Kushida & Jordan Myles def. The Outliers (Dan Matha & Riddick Moss) and Raul Mendoza & Angel Garza
Brooooo @SuperKingofBros #WWE #WWENXT #NXT #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/Vt6n24jlK6
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) September 7, 2019
@KUSHIDA_0904 and @GoGoMyles killed it at #nxttampa pic.twitter.com/EwmV02k9Kt
— Those guys (@ThoseguysFL) September 7, 2019
#nxttampa @MmmGorgeous was victorious pic.twitter.com/Vpo4vzXLuS
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) September 7, 2019
#nxttampa @TeganNoxWWE_ was on fire pic.twitter.com/QD1eytLDxA
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) September 7, 2019
#nxttampa @AngelGarzaWwe giving the people what they want pic.twitter.com/5SYAgMc7DE
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) September 7, 2019
