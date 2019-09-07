WWE NXT Live Results 9.6.19: Kushida Teams With Myles Jordan, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday night featuring Kushida teaming with Myles Jordan, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Matt Riddle def. Kona Reeves

* Xia Li & MJ Jenkins def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

* Danny Burch def. Cal Bloom

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake & Jaxson Ryker) def. Babatunde, Bronson Reed & Boa

* Keith Lee def. Shane Thorne

* Tyler Breeze def. Roderick Strong

* Arturo Ruas def. Denzel DeJournette

* Tegan Nox def. Taynara Conti

* Kushida & Jordan Myles def. The Outliers (Dan Matha & Riddick Moss) and Raul Mendoza & Angel Garza